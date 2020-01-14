Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s film outshines Chhapaak

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 4

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior has emerged as the clear winner at the box office. The film hit the screens on January 10th alongside Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s fil Chhapaak. While Chhapaak ruled the limelight over a number of controversies, cinegoers chose Tanhaji. The period drama had an amazing weekend with box office collection of Rs 61.75 crore. On Monday, it hit the jackpot once again with an earning of Rs 13 crore, making its total collection as Rs 74 crore approx., according to Box Office India.

While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior managed to woo fans with the sheer lavishness of the film's frames as well as the chemistry of power couple Ajay and Kajol, Deepika’s Chhapaak crashed at the box office with just Rs 22 crore approx. after the collection on Day 4. Tanhaji also appears to have a mass appeal as viewers know very little about the Maratha warrior Tanhaji. As the cherry on the cake is Saif Ali Khan, who does look menacing as the arch villain of the historic piece.

#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: ₹ 61.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

(Read Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's film is a visual delight)

Ajay Devgn produced Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been directed by Om Raut and recalls the story of the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. The film is set in the 17th century and the makers have beautifully balanced the realistic appeal of the era with high-end VFX. It won’t be wrong to say that the film will surpass Rs 100 crore within the first week itself.

As Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior raked in double digits on the opening day itself, elated Ajay Devgn shared a video message with his fans, thanking them for an amazing start. Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Sincere thanks #TanhajiUnitesIndia #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.”

For the unversed, with Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn as planned to begin a series on unsung warriors. Though the superstar is yet to zero down on the next film in this series, there have been reports he is toying with the idea to explore the story of Raja Suheldev for the big screen but Ajay said nothing has been finalized yet.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer:

Also read: Ajay Devgn’s 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' releases. Reasons you should not miss it

Related Video: Watch Ajay Devgn, Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie review

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page