Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Tadap Box Office Collection Day 4: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's film sees decent drop, earns Rs 15.25 crore

Highlights Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap had a theatrical release on December 3

The total collection of the Milan Luthria directorial stands at Rs 15.25 crore

'Tadap' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX 100'

Ahan Shetty’s debut project Tadap is gaining immense love from the audience and box office numbers are the proof. The film held up pretty well on Monday as it collects in the 2.25 crore nett range. According to Box office, "the film has dropped under 50% at around 45% due to good holds at mass centres. Obviously a 30% type hold across India would have been optimum which would have taken it close to the 3 crore nett mark but this drop is a decent result for Tadap." The total collection of the Milan Luthria directorial now stands at Rs 15.25 crore.

"Tadap is on course for a 20 crore nett week plus and should have some legs post week one if the next few days hold if it can add some decent collection post week one the film will come out with a pretty decent result. Its not a great performance but that is never going to happen with this type of film so quickly after the pandemic where its the bigger films that can perform more closer to their pre-pandemic levels," Box Office report stated.

In Tadap, while Ahan's character seems to be more raw and aggressive, Tara's role appears to be gentle and calmer. The film is Ahan Shetty's debut. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned. Tadap also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati among others.

'Tadap' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX 100' and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to be released in theatres. Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It is written by Rajat Arora and features music by Pritam and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.