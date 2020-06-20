Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty were staying together, were planning to marry soon: Broker

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was about to marry his friend Rhea Chakraborty, revealed the broker who dealt with the actor when he moved to the Mont Blanc building at Pali Hill in Bandra. The Bollywood actor was found dead at his residence on June 14. According to broker Sunny Singh, Rhea had suggested Sushant the accommodation. He added that the couple was staying together since November last year and was planning to tie the knot.

Sunny told India TV that after he heard the news of Sushant's suicide from media, he called up the police to say that the actor wasn't living alone in his house. Sunny said that Rhea had called him in November and asked him to arrange a property for the couple as they were planning to marry soon.

According to Sunny, the couple was staying together during the coronavirus lockdown. The broker added that the flat was registered on the name of both the actors and they shifted to the Mont Blanc in November-December.

So far police have recorded statements of 15 persons, including family members of the actor, his staff, Rhea and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, he said. "Based on the information given by them, the police are verifying the facts," the DCP said.

Chakraborty had told the investigators that the actor had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner, police had said.

Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - "Shuddh Desi Romance" (2013) directed by Maneesh Sharma and director Dibakar Banerjee directed "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" (2015). His third film with the banner was supposed to be "Paani", directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project.

