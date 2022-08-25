Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan's 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' to release on THIS date | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol starrer Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is one of his most awaited films. The film was announced on the death anniversary of Guru Dutt, on October 10, 2021. Finally, on Thursday the actor revealed the release date of the romantic psychopath thriller. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 23. On Thursday, Sunny took to Instagram and announced the release date with an intriguing poster from the film. "#ChupRevengeOfTheArtist #ChupOn23September," he wrote.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is R Balki's one of the most ambitious projects and also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt.

The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film.

On Guru Dutt's anniversary, R Balki unveiled the teaser of Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. The teaser, starring Sunny Deol, showcases the criticism that Guru Dutt received for his masterpiece 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' at the time of its release. In the teaser, Dulquer offers the bouquet to Shreya Dhanwanthary, who talks about the "criticism" 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' faced in that era. Sunny Deol also appears in an intense look later in the video.

Take a look:

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

-with ANI inputs

Also read: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian on ventilator, daughter denies claims of him gaining consciousness

Latest Bollywood News