Who is Sunaina Roshan? A look inside the troubled life of Hrithik Roshan's sister

On December 23 (Tuesday), Hrithik Roshan, along with his entire family, attended the wedding of his cousin, Ishaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh. Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad, his father Rakesh Roshan and his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, along with his sister, were also present at the wedding.

While the entire family was seen together during the celebration, people seemed interested in Hrithik's sister, Sunaina Roshan's appearance. Hence, let's have a look at her life history.

Sunaina Roshan's troubled life

Behind the glitz and glamour of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's world lies a story that few people know. This is the story of his sister, Sunaina Roshan, whose life has been a testament to struggle, illness, broken relationships, and ultimately, resilience. Despite belonging to a star family, Sunaina's personal life has not been easy, but after every difficulty, she has picked herself up and moved forward.

A tumultuous love life

Sunaina, the daughter of Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, has always had a love life that has been the subject of much discussion. She married Ashish Soni in 1992, with whom she has a daughter, Suranika Soni. However, the relationship ended after a few years. Later, in 2009, she married Mohan Nagar, but this marriage also did not last long. According to her, after the second divorce, Sunaina's life became even more difficult.

Family estrangement and conflicts

During this period, journalist Ruhail Amin entered Sunaina's life. The relationship caused increased tension within the family. In 2019, Sunaina alleged that her family had abandoned her because of this relationship. The matter received significant media attention and strained her relationship with the Roshan family. However, her relationship with Ruhail also ended after some time and she gradually reconciled with her family.

Battle with illness

Along with relationship problems, Sunaina also had to battle serious health issues. She lost more than 75 kg through surgery. Later, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, for which she underwent chemotherapy. Despite the rigorous treatment and mental struggle, Sunaina did not give up and ultimately defeated cancer.

Not only that, Sunaina also revealed that she had battled other illnesses, including brain tuberculosis, diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and fatty liver.

When Sunaina Roshan spoke about her health

After her health recovery, Sunaina Roshan revealed in an interview how she fought the biggest battles of her life. During this time, she called her brother Hrithik Roshan her biggest inspiration. Sunaina said that Hrithik's hard work, discipline and never-give-up attitude gave her strength during difficult times.

Sunaina Roshan is now fitter and healthier than ever before and promotes a healthy lifestyle on her social profile.

