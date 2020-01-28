Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s film slows down

Image Source : TWITTER Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 4

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D has been doing good at the box office from Day 1. The film, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, rakes in Rs 10.75 crore on the opening day and it was expected to do good business. While the film opened its wings at the box office during the weekend, it witnessed a downward trend on the first Monday. The film collected Rs 4,25 crore on Day 4, making its total box office collection as Rs 45.50 crore according to Box Office India. The film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the first week itself.

In Street Dancer 3D, Varun and Shraddha are joined by dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra along with many other dancers. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner and choreographer Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal are also a part of the film. The songs of the film have been topping the charts since their release.

Also read: Street Dancer 3D movie review: Varun-Shraddha's film has its heart in the right place, but lacks depth and excitement

The film clashed at the box office with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is an inspirational as well as an emotional one. On the other hand, Street Dancer 3D is the third film by Remo in the ABCD franchise. It showcases the India-Pakistan issue through dance and songs, which later transforms into a noble cause. Earlier, actor Katrina Kaif was supposed to star in the dance film but she had to leave the project because of other commitments.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was upset that she was not the first choice for the film. Varun revealed earlier, “Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me ‘I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film.’ The script was something else then, which is why sir didn’t think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it’s destiny.”

