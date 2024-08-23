Stree 2 to Jawan, top 5 highest-grossing Indian films based on their first-week collection

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Highest-grossing Indian films based on their first-week collection

More than a thousand films are made in India every year. Every Friday, the fate of the films released at the box office is decided. During this time, there are many such films which are rejected outright by the audience. At the same time, there are many such films which also get a lot of love from the audience and the films make a lot of noise at the box office. Today, let's have a look at those films which have earned the most in the first week of their release.

Jawan

At number one in this episode is the film Jawan, released last year. This film by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was loved a lot by the audience. The film was very successful at the box office. Jawan collected Rs 391.33 crore in its first week of release. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara were seen in lead roles in this action drama. The film is directed by famous South director Atlee.

Pathaan

At number two in this list is also the film of King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. The film had created new dimensions of success at the box office. The film did a business of more than a thousand crores at the box office. The film earned Rs 364.15 crores in the first week itself. Apart from Shah Rukh, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone were also seen in this film directed by Siddharth Anand.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film Animal, released last year, is also a part of this prestigious list. The film got mixed reviews from the audience because of its theme. The film did a business of more than 900 crores at the box office. Aminal earned Rs 338.63 crores in the first week of its release. The film was also in a lot of controversies and it also faced a lot of criticism, but it did not affect the business of the film.

Stree 2

The audience got a lot of entertainment in Maddock Films' horror comedy Stree 2. The film is a sequel to Stree released in the year 2019, in which all the actors of the original film are seen reprising their roles. Stree 2 has also crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office. The film had collected Rs 290.85 crore in the first week of its release. The film is at number four in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films in the first week.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 is at the fifth and last position on this list. The film had made a huge profit at the box office. This film, released last year, was directed by Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 collected Rs 284.63 in the first week. This film is the sequel to Gadar, released in the year 2001, in which Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and late actor Amrish Puri were seen. According to media reports, Gadar 2 had earned a total of Rs 691 crore.

