Stree 2 box office: Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 400 cr mark, likely to beat KGF 2's Hindi record

Stree 2 was released in cinemas alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar's latest film Stree 2 is still unstoppable at the box office even after 12 days of its theatrical release. After shattering several box office records, the horror comedy film now eyes to break Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi record. As per Sacnilk, Stree 2 has crossed Rs 400 crore mark on Day 12, after it minted Rs 17 crore on its second Monday. The total collections of Stree 2 currently stands at Rs 401.55 crore.

Day-wise collections of Stree 2:

Day 0 (Wednesday) - Rs 8.5 crore

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 51.8 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 31.4 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 43.85 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 55.9 crore

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 38.1 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 25.8 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday) - Rs 19.5 crore

Day 8 (Thursday) - Rs 16.8 crore

Day 9 (Friday) - Rs 17.5 crore

Day 10 (Saturday) - Rs 33 crore

Day 11 (Sunday) - Rs 42.4 crore

Day 12 (Monday) - Rs 17 crore

Total - Rs 401.55 crore

Stree 2 vs KGF Chapter 2

After crossing several film's lifetime businesses, Stree 2 is now on the verge to cross KGF Chapter 2's box office record for its Hindi version, which stood at Rs 435.33 crore. Released in 2022, the Yash-starrer gross over Rs 1,200 crore globally, with a major contribution coming from its Hindi version.

On the other hand, Stree 2 has a long way to cover these figures. However, the horror comedy has a chance to beat the box office numbers of KGF for its Hindi version in the coming days.

