Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
  5. Stree 2 box office: Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 400 cr mark, likely to beat KGF 2's Hindi record

Despite being released in cinemas alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, Stree 2 has managed to join the elite club of Rs 400 crore in just 12 days of its theatrical release. Can Shraddha Kapoor's film cross the box office figures of Yash's KGF 2 Hindi?

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2024 7:08 IST
Stree 2 was released in cinemas alongside Khel Khel Mein
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2 was released in cinemas alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar's latest film Stree 2 is still unstoppable at the box office even after 12 days of its theatrical release. After shattering several box office records, the horror comedy film now eyes to break Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi record. As per Sacnilk, Stree 2 has crossed Rs 400 crore mark on Day 12, after it minted Rs 17 crore on its second Monday. The total collections of Stree 2 currently stands at Rs 401.55 crore.

Day-wise collections of Stree 2:

Day 0 (Wednesday) - Rs 8.5 crore

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 51.8 crore
Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 31.4 crore
Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 43.85 crore
Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 55.9 crore
Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 38.1 crore
Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 25.8 crore
Day 7 (Wednesday) - Rs 19.5 crore
Day 8 (Thursday) - Rs 16.8 crore
Day 9 (Friday) - Rs 17.5 crore
Day 10 (Saturday) - Rs 33 crore
Day 11 (Sunday) - Rs 42.4 crore
Day 12 (Monday) - Rs 17 crore
Total - Rs 401.55 crore

 

Stree 2 vs KGF Chapter 2

After crossing several film's lifetime businesses, Stree 2 is now on the verge to cross KGF Chapter 2's box office record for its Hindi version, which stood at Rs 435.33 crore. Released in 2022, the Yash-starrer gross over Rs 1,200 crore globally, with a major contribution coming from its Hindi version.

On the other hand, Stree 2 has a long way to cover these figures. However, the horror comedy has a chance to beat the box office numbers of KGF for its Hindi version in the coming days.

Also Read: Stree 2: Who is the real Sarkata in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy film?

 

