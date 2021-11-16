Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty's Akshay Kumar starrer crosses 150 crore mark in 10 days

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop action drama film 'Sooryavanshi', starring actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, which opened in cinemas a day after Diwali, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in just ten days. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter on Monday. He wrote, "#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] crosses Rs 50 cr... Records EXCELLENT NUMBERS on [second] Sun... If it maintains the consistency on weekdays and Weekend 3, there's a strong chance of going past Rs 200 cr mark... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr. Total: Rs 151.23 cr. #India biz."

In a later tweet, he continued, "#Sooryavanshi biz at a glance. Week 1: Rs 20.66 cr. Weekend 2: Rs 30.57 cr. Total: Rs 51.23 cr #India biz." Meanwhile, thanking the audience for making the achievement possible Rohit shared an Instagram story that read, "Thank You India 151.23 CRS India Collections (10 Days)."

In an interview with PTI, Shetty said holding on to the project for 19 months was not easy and recalled how his decision to release the film in theatres was being deemed a fatal move. "We fought for almost 19 months, where everyone told me my decision was wrong. Even till Thursday a lot of people were like, 'He has gone mad, nobody is going to come to theatres. ' But there was a belief that they would come. We analysed a lot of things - the Ganesh Utsav, Navratri, how schools and malls started opening up, and how people started going back to work.

"When all of this was happening, I knew people would come to the theatres. Someone had to take the first step. I knew I had to take the risk and now I think it was worth taking. It was not just about me but the livelihood of all those connected to the theatrical business," the filmmaker said.

The November 5 released film has brought the box office alive after a one-and-a-half-year lull due to the COVID pandemic-led lockdown. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year. 'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

The previous films were front runners in terms of box office collections and viewership. In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay has portrayed the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina has played the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.

The movie also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).