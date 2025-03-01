Sohum Shah’s 'Crazy' off to slow start at box office despite positive buzz Sohum Shah’s Crazy opens to a slow start at the box office despite positive reviews, with hopes pinned on the weekend for better collections.

Bollywood actor Sohum Shah, who won hearts with Tumbbad and saw success with its re-release, has returned to the big screen with his latest film, Crazy. However, despite much anticipation, the film has had a disappointing start at the box office.

Crazy fails to impress on day one

Released in theatres yesterday, Crazy struggled to make an impact at the box office. According to reports from Sacnilk, the film failed to cross the Rs 1 crore mark on its opening day, earning only ₹90 lakh. Meanwhile, Chhava continues its dominance at the box office, surpassing ₹550 crore in total earnings.

Positive reviews but low collections

Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, Crazy failed to attract large audiences on its opening day. The film recorded a 16.53% occupancy rate for Hindi shows. Morning shows saw only 12.10% occupancy, followed by 11.06% in the afternoon, 14.52% in the evening, and a peak of 28.45% at night. Reports suggest the film’s budget is around ₹20 crore, though no official confirmation has been made.

Plot and cast

Crazy follows the story of a surgeon whose life turns upside down after receiving a mysterious phone call. As he races against time, each turn leads to more danger and suspense. The film stars Sohum Shah in the lead role, alongside Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shilpa Shukla. It is written and directed by Girish Kohli and produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, Aadesh Prasad, and Ankit Jain.

Adding to the film’s entertainment quotient, Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey make cameo appearances in the song Goli Maar Bheje Mein.

Weekend hopes for box office growth

With an underwhelming opening, the makers of Crazy are now banking on the weekend to boost collections. It remains to be seen whether the film can gain momentum and turn its fate around in the coming days.