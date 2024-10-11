Singham re-release: Rohit Shetty gives pre-Diwali gift to fans ahead of 'Singham Again'

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Ajay Devgn's Singham will be re-release in the month of October

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Singham Again'. This is the fifth instalment of Bollywood's famous director Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Moreover, several actors are going to be seen in this upcoming film. Recently the trailer of 'Singham Again' was released, which is also the longest trailer in the history of Hindi cinema. The film is going to be released on the occasion of Diwali. Before the release of this film, Rohit Shetty announced the re-release of another cop universe film.

The first instalment of the 'Singham' franchise is going to be released again

'Singham' was released in theatres in the year 2011, which was also quite successful. Rohit Shetty has announced the release of the first instalment of this franchise once again in theatres on October 18. He said, 'Experience how it all began.' Today, on October 11, 2024, Rohit Shetty shared a poster of Ajay Devgn's Singham on Instagram along with the caption, "Will be released again in theatres on October 18."

Before the release of 'Singham Again', it will be a great experience for the fans to refresh old memories through this film. Sharing this poster, the caption read, "Before coming with all its might on Diwali. Experience how it all began again. Experience the collective again. Experience the excitement again. Experience Singham once again before Singham Again! Releasing in theaters on October 18."

Singham Again will be released on November 1

As soon as the director gave this information, many fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. Talking about Singham Again, many actors like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar etc. will be seen in the film. The trailer of the film released by the makers is very much inspired by Ramayana. The film 'Singham Again' is going to be released in theatres on November 1. The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

