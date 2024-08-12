Sidharth Malhotra shares special post on three years of 'Shershaah' calls it most rewarding experience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra shares post on three years of Shershaah on Instagram

Today marks three years since the release of Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film 'Shershaah'. The film is based on the life of the martyr Captain Vikram Batra released on Prime Video three years ago. In this film, the pair of Sid and Kiara appeared on screen together for the first time, where he played the character of Vikram Batra and Kiara was seen playing the role of his love interest Dimple Cheena. Sid has also shared a special post on social media celebrating the completion of three years of the film.

Sidharth Malhotra's post

Sidharth Malhotra has shared pictures related to the film on his Instagram. Along with this, the actor has also written a beautiful note. 'It has been three years to Shershaah. Playing the character of Captain Vikram Batra was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. It brought to life the story of a great hero who was awarded the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards,' read his caption. He further recalled meeting Vikram Batra's family and wrote, 'Meeting his incredible family made the trip unforgettable. This is to celebrate the legacy of a real hero and the memories we have created.' He has also shared a picture with Vikram Batra's parents in his post. Kiara Advani is also seen in the last photo.

See the post here:

The actor has also shared a picture of Vikram Batra on the completion of three years of 'Shershaah'. Fans are liking this post of the actor very much on social media. Fans are reacting fiercely to this post of Siddharth. A user commented and wrote, 'Yeh Dil Mange More.' Also, many people are congratulating him on the completion of three years of the film. For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara's film 'Shershaah' was released in theatres on August 12, 2021. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, the film was very much liked by the audience. Sidharth and Kiara's love story started on the sets of this film. After this, both of them got married in 2023.

