Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan-Abram come together for Hindi voiceovers of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' | Watch Trailer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan-Abram come together for the first time

It’s time to delve into the legacy of the ultimate king of the jungle, Mufasa: The Lion King, now brought to life in Hindi with the biggest casting yet, featuring none other than the legendary Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam. Following the blockbuster success of 2019’s live-action The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan returns as Mufasa, taking audiences back to the origins of the ultimate king of the jungle. Joining him are his cubs, Aryan as Simba and AbRam as Young Mufasa. Prepare to be captivated by this extraordinary journey into the heart of the savannah! This year's most eagerly awaited release, the visually breathtaking live-action 'Mufasa: The Lion King', unveils its Hindi trailer, now infused with the commanding presence of Indian cinema’s King Khan and his cubs.

Watch the Hindi trailer here:

Shah Rukh Khan on his return as Mufasa

Shah Rukh Khan discusses the connection with the character and said, "Mufasa has an amazing legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, passing on his wisdom to his son, Simba." As a father, I identify strongly with him, and I also find Mufasa's journey in the movie to be relatable. Mufasa's life is shown in "Mufasa: The Lion King," from his early years to his ascent to become an amazing king. It has been an amazing experience to revisit this character. My sons, Aryan and Abram, are travelling with me, so working with Disney is especially meaningful to me. Sharing this experience with them is priceless."

Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOTShah Rukh Khan and sons in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

"We could not have imagined anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to our family-friendly entertainment as Mufasa and Simba when Mufasa: The Lion King was revealed. Now that AbRam has joined the cast, we value this movie much more. Our goal is for this amazing story to be enjoyed by millions of Indian viewers along with their families," stated Disney Star's Head of Studios, Bikram Duggal.

Mufasa: The Lion King release date in India

For the unversed, Directed by Barry Jenkins, the original English voices are Aaron Pierre is Mufasa, Donald Glover is Simba and Braelyn Rankins is Young Mufasa. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' will be in Indian theatres on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's emotional post on his mother's birth anniversary is heartwarming