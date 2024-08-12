Monday, August 12, 2024
     
  5. Amitabh Bachchan's emotional post on his mother's birth anniversary is heartwarming

Amitabh Bachchan has made this post on the birth anniversary of his mother Teji Harivansh Rai Bachchan. She was born on August 12, 1914 and breathed her last on December 21, 2007.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2024 11:24 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan's post on his mother's birthday is here

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media even at this stage of his age. Recently, he mesmerised the audience with his acting in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Apart from films, Amitabh also shares something related to his life with his fans every day. This time he has attracted everyone's attention with his blog post. He shared an emotional message on the birthday of his late mother Teji Bachchan.

On the eve of his mother's birthday, Big B wrote, "Tomorrow is the day to remember the most beautiful and good mother in the world. August 12, her strength, her warmth, her courtesy and most importantly her faith and love for the bright future of all of us and all the beautiful things related to us. Nothing more needs to be said." Amitabh has made this post on the birth anniversary of his mother Teji Harivansh Rai Bachchan. She was born on August 12, 1914 and breathed her last on December 21, 2007. She was a social worker and also taught psychology in Lahore before independence.

On the work front 

Talking about Amitabh's work front, he was recently seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. In this science fiction mythological film directed by Nag Ashwin, he was seen sharing the screen with actors like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan etc. He got a lot of appreciation for this film. After this, these days he is busy shooting for the upcoming season of his TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Recently, he shared the first picture from the set of this show on his X account. During this, he was seen spreading his arms in a black-and-white picture. Through this picture, he welcomed the audience for this new season. He wrote in its caption, "T 5082 - Returning to the 16th season of KBC."

Let us tell you that KBC i.e. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is a quiz show, in which the participants are asked questions related to the country and the world. This show has had 15 successful seasons so far. Now Amitabh Bachchan is bringing its 16th season. This was announced in April this year. The makers of the show announced this by releasing a promo. However, no official information has been given about when it will premiere.

