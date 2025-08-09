Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor stun as showstoppers at Gaurav Gupta's bridal couture debut | Watch Param Sundari actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra stunned at the fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's bridal collection debut show at Mumbai. Watch the videos of the from the event here.

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, who are all set to be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film 'Param Sundari' turned heads at the Gaurav Gupta's bridal couture show 'Quantum Entanglement', which was held last night in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the duo from the fashion event surfaced online. In the videos, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen in an ivory embroidered lehenga paired with a long dupatta. She complimented her look with a necklace and kept her hair tied in a bun. However, on the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a same-coloured ethnic embroidered sherwani. It is significant to note that the show was attended by prominent celebrities like Vijay Varma, Dulquer Salmaan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, and other fashion lovers from the industry.

For those who don't know, Gaurav Gupta has been in the fashion industry for many years. His work has been featured in events such as Paris Haute Couture Week. Known for his origami-style, sculptural patterns with pleating and lifting. Notably, the designer started his label with his name in 2005 along with his brother as co-director. But the label was officially launched in 2006.

Watch the videos here:

About the film 'Param Sundari'

For the unversed, the movie 'Param Sundari' is all set to hit the big screens on August 29, 2025. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and, besides Sidharth and Janhvi, it features Sanjay Kapoor, Fukrey actor Manojt Singh, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Karamveer Choudhary in the lead roles. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Recently, the makers of the film released the second song 'Bheegi Saree', which has been trending on social media. The song features a good chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth. It is sung by Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal. It is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar.

