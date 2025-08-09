Top 5 Raksha Bandhan songs perfect for your 2025 Instagram reels If you are struggling to find a good song to put on your Rakhi celebration picture for your Instagram stories or reels, then there's no need to worry. We have curated a list of 5 songs that are perfect for your Rakhi picture.

One of the most prominent Hindi festivals, Raksha Bandhan, is celebrated every year by brothers and sisters. This year it falls on August 9, 2025. The festival celebrates the special bond between brother and sister, and as a part of the ritual, the sister ties a rakhi and prays for the longevity of their brother; however, brothers take a vow of their sister's protection.

If you are struggling to find a good song to put on your Rakhi celebration picture for your Instagram stories or reels, then there's no need to worry. We have curated a list of 5 songs that are perfect for your Rakhi picture.

A look at 5 Raksha Bandhan songs that are perfect for your Instagram

1. Dhaagon Se Baandhaa

The song 'Dhaagon Se Baandhaa' is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and the music of this song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics of this Bollywood song. For those who may not know, it was from the 2022 film 'Raksha Bandhan' which features Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Manu Rishi Chadha, Seema Pahwa, Sahejmeen Kaur and others in the lead roles.

2. Bhaiya Mere Rakhi

The song 'Bhaiya Mere Rakhi' from the 1959 movie 'Chhoti Bahen' was sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and the music of this song was composed by Shankar Jaikishan. The lyrics were penned by Shailendra. The film was directed by LV Prasad and features Balraj Sahni, Shyama and Rehman Khan in the lead roles.

3. Bandhan Title Track

The Hindi-language song 'Bandhan' is sung by Shashwati and Kumar Sanu. The title song is from the action drama film 'Bandhan' which was released in 1998. Directed by K Muralimohana Rao and Rajesh Malik, the film stars Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Rambha, Ashwini Bhave, Shakti Kapoor and others in key roles.

4. Rang Birangi Rakhee Lekar

The classic Hindi-language song 'Rang Birangi Rakhee Lekar' is also a good choice to put on your Instagram stories. The song from the movie 'Anpadh' is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.

5. Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

The 1971 movie 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' was written and directed by Dev Anand. It revolves around the story of young man who travels to Kathmandu to find his long-lost sister. It features Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman, Mumtaz and others in the lead roles.

