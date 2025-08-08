Big relief for Saif Ali Khan as Supreme Court stays HC decision on Bhopal royal estate dispute The Supreme Court has stayed the MP High Court's order in the 25-year-old Bhopal Nawab Hamidullah Khan's property dispute involving Saif Ali Khan's family.

New Delhi:

In a major relief to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the Supreme Court on Friday, August 8, 2025, heard a petition filed against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's direction to send back the property dispute related to the personal property of Bhopal's last ruler Nawab Hamidullah Khan to the lower court for fresh hearing.

In July, the High Court had rejected the lower court's order to accept actor Saif Ali Khan, his sisters Soha and Saba and mother Sharmila Tagore as heirs to the property. However, a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Atul Chandurkar issued a notice and stayed the High Court’s order.

For those who may not know, in July, the Jabalpur Bench has cancelled the 25-year-old decision given by the Bhopal trial court and has ordered a fresh hearing of the case. According to LiveLaw, the judgement from the trial court on February 14, 2000, which granted the Nawab's daughter Sajida Sultan, her late son Mansoor Ali Khan, and her heirs, actors Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Sultan, and actress Sharmila Tagore, the sole claim to the Nawab's inheritance, was overturned by the High Court.

Saif Ali Khan's work front

Talking about the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix's action thriller film 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' alongside Jaideep Alhawat in the lead roles. According to details available on IMDb, Saif has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in 'Arjun Ustara', 'Race 4: Reloaded', 'Go Goa Gone 2' and others. Saif Ali Khan has featured in several hit films, his best known films include 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Hum Tum', and 'Omkara'.

