Shraddha Kapoor teases fans with new 'Stree 2' posters, actor confirms trailer release date

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, is one of the highly-anticipated flicks of 2024. Shraddha on Tuesday surprised fans of the franchise after she shared a series of new posters from the film. Not only this, she also informed fans about the trailer release date of the film. In one of the posters, she can be seen facing backwards and ready to attack with her ponytail. 'Sakate ka aatank,'' reads the tagline of the film.

Last month, the first teaser of Stree 2 was released on social media. ''Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank!'' the makers wrote along with the teaser. The film is slated to hit the big screens on Independence Day on August 15.

The teaser begins with a huge idol of Stree standing in between a residential area of Chanderi. Beneath the idol is written 'I Stree Raksha Karna.' The teaser also showcases a couple of sequences featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in an item number.

Clash at box office

It is a treat for moviegoers this Independence Day, as two other big films are releasing in cinemas alongside Stree 2. However, these films are expected to be affected heavily by the clash at the box office. Apart from Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa are releasing on August 15, 2024.

Earlier, two other big banner films including Singham Again and Pushpa 2: The Rule, were also set to release during the same period. However, these two films have opted out to push their release date a few months later.

