Hina Khan resumes work after cancer diagnosis; Juhi Parmar, Tara Sutaria become her cheer squad

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, has finally returned to work after being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer for which she underwent treatment. The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself and penned a long note in the caption. ''My first work assignment after my diagnosis. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges,'' she wrote in the beginning of her post.

''So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it,'' she added.

In her post, she also talked about resuming work while undergoing treatment for the deadly disease. ''FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out thr, Let’s NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY,'' she further wrote.

Soon after she shared the video, her fans wished her well for her upcoming project and also for her speddy recovery. Not only her fans but her close friends from the film and television industry also extended warm wishes to her. Comedian Sugandha Mishra wrote, ''Go girlll rock it,'' along with heart emoji. Actress Adaa Khan wrote, ''Mashallah.'' TV star Juhi Parmar commented, ''So proud of you.'' Gauahar Khan wrote, ''Good luck n good vibes.'' Wrestler Geeta Phogat commented, ''Strong Girl.''

The actress recently underwent chemotherapy and shared the health update on her social media. In her post, she also informed her fans how she motivated herself for this and reached the hospital. Sharing this video, Hina Khan wrote in a long caption, 'I knew about my cancer diagnosis at this award ceremony, but I made a conscious decision to normalize it, not only for myself but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So let's take some affirmations. We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to re-invent myself. I have decided to keep the feeling of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I have chosen to normalize this experience for myself and I have consciously decided to manifest the result I want.'

For the unversed, Hina Khan rose to fame with the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and was also a part of TV shows such as 'Bigg Boss season 11' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

