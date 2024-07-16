Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's video from Anant-Radhika's Haldi celebration goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's video goes viral from Anant Ambani's Haldi

The buzz of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is not over yet. The post-wedding events are still going on. Not only this but everywhere on social media, there is buzz of Radhika and Anant Ambani's wedding. Meanwhile, a new video has surfaced which is now going viral as well. In this video, Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh are seen having a lot of fun together. Both are seen in super energetic form in the video. Their fun dance is also being praised by social media users while many have also made fun of them.

Video goes viral

This video of Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh, which surfaced recently, is from Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony. Rahul Vaidya was called to perform at the function. In the video, Rahul can be seen singing the Loveyatri song 'Chaugada Tara', on hearing which Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya decided to dance to it in full gestures. Hardik quickly took off his shoe and came forward to dance. During this time Ranveer Singh also came forward and both of them danced together. Both the celebrities smeared with turmeric performed Gujarati Garba on this song. Singer Rahul Vaidya and Gurdeep Mehndi were also forced to dance with both of them.

Watch the video here:

People's reactions

Apart from this, another video has surfaced in which after listening to the song 'Aaja Soniye', Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh climb onto the stage and start playing drums. During this, both of them also pick up the flowers kept there and throw them on the people. After watching this, social media users took over the comment section. A user wrote, 'The Ambani family is not this excited.' Another person wrote, 'Hardik on fire'. Another wrote, 'What kind of monkey-like dance is this?' Many people even said that both of them were maybe drunk.

