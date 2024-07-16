Abhishek Bachchan to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan starrer 'King'? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan come together for King

According to the latest reports, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also entered the next film 'King'. Being made under Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will mark Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. After attending the Ambani wedding, Shah Rukh Khan went back to London with his daughter Suhana just yesterday for the preparations for the shooting of this film.

Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand come together for King

Director Sujoy Ghosh, who became famous for his out-of-the-box thinking in Hindi cinema with the film 'Kahaani', may not have received as much love from the Hindi belt audience with his last film 'Jaane Jaan' as his previous films 'Teen' and 'Badla' etc., but Sujoy Ghosh's cinema is still considered to be the popular cinema of Hindi cinema. Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh have been discussing a father-daughter story for a long time. And, now a film is going to be made on this story. Those who have seen the recently released film 'Maharaja', seem to have full faith in the love that the audience is giving to the father-daughter stories in this film. Abhishek Bachchan, who himself is playing a similar role in his next film, may play the role of villain in SRK's 'King'.

Abhishek Bachchan to play villain in King

Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have previously worked in films like 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' and 'Happy New Year' and it is believed that SRK himself suggested Abhishek's name for the villain's role in the film 'King' and the actor has approved this selection. Abhishek Bachchan has played anti-hero characters in films like 'Raavan' and 'Guru' in his career, but this will be his first case of playing a complete villain in a film. However, in Sujoy's previous film 'Bob Biswas', Abhishek also played the role of a murderer.

Prep for 'King' is going on

Preparations for the shooting of the film 'King' are going on in full swing in London these days and Sujoy and SRK's entire team are busy completing the local arrangements there. Siddharth Anand is also busy implementing these preparations as a producer. Shah Rukh made a comeback on the big screen last year after four years with Siddharth's film 'Pathaan' and the shooting of the sequel of this film is also said to start this year. The shooting of the film 'King' will start in November and this film can be released in December next year.

