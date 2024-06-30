'Shit up bro you didn't...,' Jim Sarbh shares clarification post on old video hinting dig at Ranveer Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jim Sarbh shares clarification post on old video that was allegedly about Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh is known for speaking his mind in interviews and the actor has earned a reputation for not mixing his words to please people or interviews. However, seems like for a long time, the actor's words have been taken in the wrong direction. So much so that Jim took to his Instagram profile to share a clarification post. A statement by Jim Sarbh is in the headlines. Many netizens believe that the actor has taken a dig at 'Padmavat' co-star Ranveer Singh.

What has Jim said?

During the promotions of Made In Heaven 2, Jim was asked about what part of his co-actors he couldn't associate with. The actor was quick to say he never understands how people exaggerate their process to get in the role. "There are many actors here who say that I was so caught up in the role that I had to take mental treatment for several weeks. I said - Shut up brother. You did not even know your lines that day, what nonsense." Many people believe that this is a taunt on Ranveer as the actor had once said in an interview that he had to take mental therapy after playing the role of Khilji in 'Padmavat' as the negativity was affecting him.

Jim Sarbh shares clarification

Now Jim Sarbh clarified on Instagram, writing that he finds it absurd to clarify this. He wrote, "There is no mention of Ranveer Singh in whatever I have said. The video statement shared is from the time of promotion of 'Made in Heaven Season 2'. This is five years after the release of the film 'Padmavat'. For five years I had only lovely things to say about Ranveer, which I still do. I like the process and I like the actor. The video is a mockery of those actors who exaggerate things. I am sure you all have met people who talk about their work more than they work." Jim Sarbh captioned the post, 'I usually do not respond to videos and articles that speculate. They are boring and I think people know better. Of course, like some of you, I also guessed wrong.'

Jim has always praised Ranveer Singh

On the contrary to what people thought and made fun of Ranveer, his Padmavat co-star Jim Sarbh has always been his admirer. More so that in an interview Jim said that it was Ranveer who suggested his name to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after watching him in Neerja. "I think we just loved each other from the get-go. I think we both seen enough of each other in whatever and he suggested me for the role after seeing Neerja," Jim said.

In the same interview, Jim added that much of the success of Malik Kafur is completely because of Ranveer Singh and SLB because it would have not been possible if both of them hadn't been as generous or as interested in him.

