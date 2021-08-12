Shershaah Twitter Reactions: Netizens love Sidharth Malhotra as war hero Vikram Batra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NANDITA_SID Shershaah Movie Review and Twitter Reactions

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back on the screen with their just-released film Shershaah. The biographical war drama, directed by noted south film director Vishnuvaradhan, narrates the life story of Captain Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously. The film has a tribute to all the war heroes. Sidharth as Vikram Batra has impressed the viewers who have flooded the internet with compliments. From his physical training to perfectly showing various emotions on the screen, the actor has earned many brownie points from the viewers.

Lauding the performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Shershaah, a Twitter user wrote, "This film has kept me hooked so far.. I haven't been able to blink my eyes.. Mesmerizing cinematography." Another tweeted, "Best bollywood movie of 2021. Sidharth malhotra's performense is top notch. This movie is the best tribute to the great warrior captain vikram batra and his companions. #Shershaah."

"Sid has so far performed brilliantly, all his hard work is evident.. He is the soul of the film," said another. Check out Shershaah movie review and Twitter reactions here-

Not just fans, celebrities have also been praising Sidharth and Kiara for their performance in Shershaah. The makers held a screening for the actors and filmmakers on Tuesday which was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif among others. Reviewing the film, Kaushal wrote, "Loved the Film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the bravehearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah #VishnuVardhan @karanjohar @sidhmalhotra you have had a long journey with the FIlm and it's all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother."

Appreciating Kiara, he added, "@kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi. So so good. Must watch... kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!"

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.