Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Shershaah: When and Where to watch Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's war-biopic

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is set to release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth's portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra both in his professional and personal life is sure to leave the audience impressed. The biographical war drama, directed by noted south film director Vishnuvaradhan, narrates the life story of Captain Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Shershaah was supposed to release last year in theatres, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown forced cinema halls to shut, delaying its arrival. It was further pushed to release at the beginning of 2021 but later it was announced that the film would stream on Amazon Prime Video.

In the film, Malhotra will be seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

Shershaah: Release Date

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer war-biopic Shershaa is set to release on August 12, 2021.

Shershaah: Where To Watch

The movie will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Shershaah: Trailer

For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King). Set in the 90s, the film will also offer an insight into the age of innocent romance, showcasing the chemistry between the leading pair- Kiara and Sidharth.

Kiara will be seen portraying the role of Dimple Cheema, a strong pillar of support to Captain Vikram Batra. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.