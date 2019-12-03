Shah Rukh Khan signs Raj & DK's comedy action-thriller: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan's next to be comedy action-thriller

Shah Rukh Khan has finally decided to break his hiatus with a comedy action-thriller. Directed by Stree fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the movie is set to go floors next year. The director-writer duo, known for their quirky humour will be collaborating with SRK for the first time for a ''stylish film'', reported Mumbai Mirror. Raj & DK have earlier written and directed Shor In The City, Go Goa Gone, A Gentleman and others.

SRK went on a sabbatical after Aanand L Rai's Zero. He focussed on his production house and spent some quality time. The superstar maintained suspense on his comeback project. However, now it seems that SRK has got the one he has been looking for.

The movie will be shot in India and abroad. "An international stunt crew will be designing the action in the film. Raj and DK are currently putting the finishing touches to the script. They will soon finalise the shooting locations and lock the ensemble cast, including an A-list actress for the female lead, crew and technical team,'' the report quoted a source.

Earlier in an interview, SRK expressed his desire to do an action film. He went on to ask directors and writers to come up with a script of an action film. Well, looks like his wish has been fulfilled.

Not only this, but SRK reportedly also has a feel-good drama movie which he will kickstart next year. Nothing is out on this project yet.

We are excited! Are you?

