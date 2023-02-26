Selfiee box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film couldn't impress audience

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BORNTOBEASHWANI Selfiee poster

With one of the lowest starts of 2023, Akshay Kumar and Emaraan Hashmi's movie Selfiee continues to sink at the box office. The film was released in the theatres this Friday and took a disastrous opening of Rs 2.55 crore on its opening day, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. While this unique pairing had certain expectations, co-starring with another famous name as the male lead doesn't guarantee success.

Selfiee box office collection Day 2

Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. It marks Akshay's first film of the year and early estimates suggest that the film continued to dip on Day 2. A Sacnik early estimate report suggests the film raked in a meagre Rs 3.25-Rs 3.50 crore on Saturday. The actual figures are yet to arrive. This takes the film's two-day collection to Rs 5.85 crore, which is quite a problematic figure for Bollywood given that the film has been a solo release, stars Akshay, and did an aggressive promotional campaign before its release.

According to Box Office India, "Selfiee was never going to get much of an audience due to it looking a very fake and spookfish type of film. These may not be the correct words to use, but from the trailer, the public gets to know that the hero is playing a film hero, so the songs and action are not really part of the story and the film is killed for mass audiences."

It is to be noted that Selfiee faces stiff competition from Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Pathaan, which was released on the big screen on January 25, 2023 continues its glorious run at the theatres.

About Selfiee

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Karan Johar's Dharma Production backs it along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

