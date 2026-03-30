Sara Arjun-Ishaan Khatter's video outside Wankhede grabs attention after ad buzz | Watch

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar 2 is achieving phenomenal success at the box office. The film's total net collection has reached Rs 842.89 crore, while its worldwide earnings have surpassed Rs 1,100 crore. Consequently, the film's cast members are also garnering significant media attention. In this context, Sara Arjun was recently seen attending an IPL match and a video of her visit has surfaced online.

In the video, Sara can be seen next to Ishaan Khatter, the actor who showcased some serious acting calibre in India's official entry to Oscars 2026, Homebound.

Sara dons Mumbai Indians' jersey

Amidst the resounding success of Dhurandhar 2, the film's lead actress, Sara Arjun, made an appearance at an IPL match. She attended the game between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders, where she was seen sporting a Mumbai Indians jersey.

She was accompanied by her father, Raj Arjun, and her mother. The actress was seen spending quality time with her family. However, while leaving from the stadium, Sara was spotted with Ishaan Khatter and X user could not hold back but see a potential on-screen pair. Several social media users tagged casting director Mukesh Chhabra to cast the two in a romantic-drama.

See the video here:

Ishaan and Sara were seen in an ad

For the unversed, Zoya Akhtar directed an ad, which was led by Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter. Both looked radiant in the ad and the chemistry between the two was enough to convince people that the two have potential to lead a romantic movie.

See the ad here:

About Dhurandhar 2

There is immense excitement among audiences regarding ‘Dhurandhar 2’. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. In the film, Sara portrays the character of Yalina Jamali, who is the wife of Hamza. Sara is receiving widespread acclaim for her performance in the role. Notably, this marks her debut film as a lead actress.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Dhurandhar's lifetime collection in just 11 days, becomes 4th biggest Indian film