'Sanam Teri Kasam' fans demand for Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane's return in sequel featuring Harshvardhan Rane

The second part of Bollywood's romantic film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' has been officially announced. The love story of 'Indra' and 'Suru' will once again be seen on screen. On Tuesday, Soham Rockstar Entertainment officially announced 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' by sharing a picture with actor Harshvardhan on its official Instagram account. However, his comment section was filled with questions on the return of Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.

Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is officially coming

Sharing the official post, the makers wrote, 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' is officially being made! After the love story of the first film, we have come up with something more! Stay tuned for updates!' Now it just remains to see whether Mawra will also be seen with Harshvardhan again or have the makers already swapped her with another actress.

Sanam Teri Kasam was released in 2016

The film 'Sanam Teri Kasam', released in the year 2016, is one of the great love story films of Bollywood. Its performance was also good at the box office. The film was also well-liked by the audience. Now the makers have announced its sequel. Actor Harshvardhan will be seen in the lead role in the film. However, no information has been revealed about the rest of the cast yet.

In the film Sanam Teri Kasam, actor Harshvardhan was seen playing the character of 'Indra' and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane 'Suru'. Manish Chaudhary, Anurag Sinha, Vijay Raj, Murali Sharma and others have played important roles in the film.

'Sanam Teri Kasam' is being re-released in theatres

The official announcement of the film 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' has been made at a time when 'Sanam Teri Kasam' is going to be re-released in theatres. In the month of October, this film will be released again in theatres to entertain the audience. This is a kind of icing on the cake for the fans. The announcement of the film has increased the curiosity among the fans.

