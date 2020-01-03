Jawaani Jaaneman Latest Poster: Meet the ‘New Star of the New Decade’ Alaya F

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawaani Jaaneman: Meet the ‘New Star of the New Decade’ Alaya F

Actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewala is all set to make her name in Bollywood with the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. The star kid had already finished the shooting of eth film last year and now the makers have released the poster featuring her as the ‘New Star of the New Decade’. Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared the poster on social media and introduced her to the world saying, “New decade calls for a new star! Introducing @alaya.f in #JawaaniJaaneman, in cinemas 31st January 2020.”

In the Jawaani Jaaneman poster, Alaya F. looks absolutely stunning. Donning a casual dress and holding a bag, she appears to be a college going girl in the film. She will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali khan’s daughter. Sharing her first poster, Alaya wrote, “New decade with a new start..#JawaaniJaaneman, in cinemas 31st January 2020!!” Check out the poster here-

Earlier the makers introduced Saif Ali Khan on the Jawaani Jaaneman posters and he looked absolutely stunning. The poster read, “Add some colours to modern love this season.” In the film, Saif will be seen playing the role of a playboy who is also a father to a teenage girl played by Alaya Furbiturewala. The poster depicts him with two girls and alcohol in his hands. Check out the poster here-

Earlier, Saif revealed details about his onscreen daughter Alaya’s role and said that she will be seen as a perfect modern day girl. He said, "She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I'm looking forward to work with Alaya."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a modern take on relationships. It will also feature actress Tabu in a cameo. Saif and Tabu will eb seen sharing a screen space after 20 long years.

