Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt's first look posters out; trailer to release on August 11

Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 28. On Monday, the makers of the much-awaited film released the first look posters of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, leaving fans intrigued. They also announced that the trailer will drop tomorrow, i.e. on August 11. The film is a sequel of Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Sharing the poster, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain (True courage is what one must summon, despite fear)." On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote, "Ishq kamaal..jis ta lagya, ishq kamaal." Check out-

Ahead of the release of the film, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had penned a note for his daughter Pooja Bhatt, explaining his duties, privileges and love for the film. Pooja shared her father's note on her Instagram account.

"Pooja my Gladiator 'Hum taxi driver yeh kehtey hai ke safar shuru honey se pehley hum safar ke malik hotey hai magar jab safar shuru hotaa hai to safar hi malik hotaa hai.' Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it's mine. That's the duty and also the privilege of the director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying 'Mahesh chalein?'," the note read.

In Sadak 2, Pooja and Sanjay will reprise their roles. It also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10.

