Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan's film is pulling audience to theatres

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is doing steady business at the box office. The film has managed to pull the audience to the theatres. Reportedly, the film crossed Rs 15-crore mark in India and is expected to mint Rs 25 crore by the end of the second week. After a slow start, the film picked up pace and has been maintaining its momentum over the weekdays, despite being released on limited screens. On its Day-7, the film managed to collect over Rs 1 crore in India.

Rocketry earlier clashed at the box office with Aditya Roy Kapur actioner 'Rashtra Kavach Om' and will now face stiff competition from 'Thor: Love And Thunder.'

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marked Madhavan's debut as a filmmaker. The film had a slow start at the box office and eventually picked up the pace. Reportedly, on July 7, the film collected Rs 1.41 crore in India. On the other hand, for the opening day, the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om collected Rs 1.54 crore. However, the collection remained low over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Box office experts had earlier predicted R Madhavan's Rocketry could stand a chance to outperform Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi's Rashtra Kavach Om. ALSO READ: JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer witnesses a sharp drop

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Apart from R Madhavan, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. ALSO READ: Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 1: Excellent opening for Chris Hemsworth starrer

For those unaware, R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film. Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal and several others played important roles in the film.