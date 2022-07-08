JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer witnesses a sharp drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUMITKADEI JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

Highlights Directed by Raj Mehta, the film features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Neetu Kapoor

JugJugg Jeeyo released on June 24

The film has been doing decent business at the box office ever since its release

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection: After minting good numbers at the ticket window, Raj Mehta directorial witnessed a sharp drop on it Day 14. The family entertainer, staring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul has impressed people all across the world with its storyline and narration. It seems like the film has received tough competition from 'Thor: Love And Thunder' as it saw a major drop in the second week. According to reports, JugJugg Jeeyo's numbers during the weekday will get affected however the film could do better on weekends.

JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection:

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer crossed the Rs 50 crore threshold in its first week itself. On July 7, it faced stiff competition from Thor, after which it faced a steep drop. Reportedly, JugJugg Jeeyo managed Rs 93 lakh on Day 14.

According to Box Office India, "JugJugg Jeeyo stands at almost 67 crore nett and will probably end the week with a little under 70 crore nett up on the board. The film, hit by Thor - Love And Thunder, shall put up better numbers on Saturday and Sunday." According to early estimates, the film earned a total of Rs 73.83 crore on Day 14. ALSO READ: Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 1: Excellent opening for Chris Hemsworth starrer

About JugJugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the family entertainer hit the theatres on June 24. JugJugg Jeeyo is a progressive take on modern-day relationships and follows a family on the cusp of two divorces. The film follows Kuku (Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), on the verge of divorce who pretend to be happily married till his younger sister Ginny's (Prajakta Koli) wedding festivities are completed. Little does Kuku know his father Bheem, played by Anil Kapoor, is cheating on his mother Geeta, essayed by Neetu Kapoor, and planning to divorce her.

JJJ marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback. It also stars Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film. The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.