Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 1: Excellent opening for Chris Hemsworth starrer

The Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder has made a huge audience for itself in India. Released on July 7, Oscar-winner Taika Waititi’s directorial has opened to excellent numbers at the tickets window. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles. With the film garnering positive reviews, it is expected to follow Spider-Man No Way Home, Doctor Strange and Multiverse of Madness in terms of box office collection.

Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 1

Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale starrer took an excellent opening on Day 1. Thor - Love And Thunder registered around 40-45% occupancy despite being a non-holiday release. Even though slightly less than Dr Strange, the opening of Thor is excellent and the film could cross the Rs 20 crore nett mark.

According to Box Office India, "Thor - Love And Thunder's opening is not as strong as Dr Strange - In The Multiverse Of Madness which had opened at around 55% and almost hit 30 crore nett on day one. Dr Strange - In The Multiverse Of Madness had the benefit of the BLOCKBUSTER Spiderman film No Way Home which had featured Dr Strange and that catapulted its opening in India. Still, the opening of Thor - Love And Thunder is excellent and one that could challenge that 20 crore nett mark which is rare for a Hollywood film and if it does reach it would be the fifth Hollywood film to do it."

Thor: Love And Thunder storyline

In the movie's trailer, it has been hinted that Thor has gone into retirement of sorts while Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor takes the reigns over at Asgard with Valkyrie (Tessa Thomson). The most exciting addition to the cast, however, is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Bale is returning to the superhero genre after playing Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy which culminated in 2012. Now, with Bale joining the MCU, fans will have a lot more to look forward to in Thor: Love And Thunder. ALSO READ: Thor Love And Thunder OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+Hotstar?

After Thor: Love And Thunder's world premieres, critics shared their responses to the latest saga in the MCU. The reviews of the film have been largely mixed and it has once again drawn attention to Marvel's Phase 4 problems. It has also been pointed out that the first hour of the film is stretched and the setup wastes a lot of time. Although Gorr's character is well established in the first half of the film, Bale could have done much better, critics said.