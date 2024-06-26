RD Burman, Asha Bhosale's filmy love story about passion, hardships, separation, respect | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : ASHA BHOSALE'S INSTAGRAM RD Burman and Asha Bhosale with Gulzar Shahab

The great musician Rahul Dev Burman may have said goodbye to the world on January 4, 1994, but his love for music made him immortal. It has been 30 years since RD Burman left. But even today, the public has not forgotten the songs composed by him. He has given Bollywood many great songs. Fondly called Pancham Da, the late musician was born on June 27, 1939 in Calcutta, Bengal Presidency, British India. Today on the occasion of his birth anniversary, we bring to you a very special story from the Padma Shri recipient's life.

Image Source : ASHA BHOSALE'S INSTAGRAMAsha Bhosale with RD Burman

RD Burman's first marriage

RD Burman was very fond of music since childhood. Pancham Da composed his first song when he was just nine years old. He composed Ae Meri Topi Palat Ke Aa. Which was used by his father in Funtoosh (1956). After making a name for himself, the musician was married to Rita Patel. She was a fan of Rahul Dev Burman. It is said that Rita had a bet with her friend that she would go on a date with Rahul, which she did! After that, both of them got married in 1966. However, this marriage did not last long. Both of them got divorced in the year 1971. The song Musafir Hoon Yaaron from 1972's Parichay was composed by him while he was at a hotel after his separation.

Pancham Da's love story with Asha Bhosale was no less than a film

Pancham Da's relative Khagesh Dev Burman's book 'RD Burman: The Prince of Music' tells the story of his life. RD Burman and Asha Bhosle first met in the year 1956. By that time Asha Bhosle had made her mark in the music industry. Burman contacted Asha Bhosle for the film Teesri Manzil. During that time, he had been divorced from his first wife Rita Patel. On the other hand, Asha Bhosle had also separated from her first husband Ganpatrao Bhosle. During that time Asha Bhosle was pregnant, and she used to live at her sister's house with her two sons. Her third son was born after that.

Image Source : ASHA BHOSALE'S INSTAGRAMRD Burman and Asha Bhosale with Gulzar Shahab

After this Pancham Da met Asha in connection with singing. Both of them sang many songs together. Pancham Da decided to marry Asha. After which, like a Hindi film, his mother refused this marriage. Pancham Da did not dare to protest at that time. Due to this, he had to wait for a long time for marriage. However, he got married while his mother was alive in 1980. During that time his mother was very ill and could not recognise anyone. Sadly! Due to Burman's lifestyle, Asha Tai had also split up by the late 1980s, but their mutual respect remained, and they continued to see each other regularly. After 14 years of marriage, Pancham Da left her alone in January 1994 at the age of 54.

Also Read: Dive into these sci-fi movie, series ahead of Kalki 2898 AD to get out of the world experience