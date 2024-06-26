Dive into these sci-fi movie, series ahead of Kalki 2898 AD to get out of the world experience

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB List of Sci-fi films and series like Kalki 2898 AD

The approaching release of the science fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has everyone in Bollywood buzzing with excitement. The contemporary manifestation of the Hindu deity Vishnu will be seen in this sci-fi action film when he is sent to defend Earth from evil powers. We've put up a list of science fiction movies and audio series to get you even more excited before Kalki 2898 AD opens nationwide. These are the ideal ways to get your heart rate up for this pan-Indian production.

Interstellar

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

An all-encompassing plague renders Earth untenable. NASA physicist Professor Brand must prevent the extinction of humanity. Moving Earth's population via a wormhole to another planet that is livable is one workable alternative. Brand sends a team of experts, including his daughter, and a former NASA pilot named Cooper via a wormhole across the galaxy to determine which of the three planets would be a good candidate for mass transit. Will Cooper grant people on Earth another chance at life, or was Professor Brand's goal a lost cause? Watch this exciting space and time travel film on TV!

Divergent

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Five factions make up society in a post-apocalyptic Chicago: Candor (honesty), Dauntless (bravery), Erudite (knowledge), and Abnegation (selflessness). Teenagers should select a group when they reach maturity and make a lifelong commitment to it. Tris Prior selects the Dauntless faction, but she quickly learns that she possesses traits from several factions and can never truly fit into one, making her Divergent. Tris has to make intelligent decisions while hiding her differences and negotiating situations that will challenge her bravery and make her face her true self.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Platform: Netflix

Warlord Immortan Joe rules over a helpless populace in Mad Max: Fury Road's barren wasteland by hoarding gasoline and water. Imperator Furiosa, one of Joe's lieutenants, leads the despot's five wives—one of whom is heavily pregnant with Joe's child—in their desperate attempt to flee the desert stronghold known as the Citadel. In this audacious escape, she enlists the aid of reclusive ex-prisoner Max Rockatansky to outwit Immortan Joe. See if they can evade Joe or if he leaves them to perish at his hands.

Blade Runner 2049

Platform: Netflix

Thirty years later, the bioengineered beings from Blade Runner known as replicants are now slaves. The Los Angeles Police Department hires a replicant named Officer K to find and eliminate rogue replicants. During one of his missions, K discovers a long-kept truth that has the potential to throw society into complete disarray. He finds a missing blade runner who vanished from sight thirty years ago as a result of his discoveries. As he continues his search, he begins to doubt his own identity and place of origin, which makes him less and less devoted to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Marvel's Wastelanders, A Hindi Audible Original Podcast Series

Platform: Audible

The franchise, which is based on Marvel's popular audio series Marvel's Wastelanders, follows some of the most recognizable and adored heroes in the world as they battle to restore justice. With a total of six seasons, each season centers on a distinct Marvel Super Hero. Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Wolverine had its exclusive debut on Audible for the first four seasons, and more seasons are due out this year. Ahead of you is Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom, the season finale in which every Super Hero teams together to battle evil!

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invite goes viral, consists of silver temple, idols | WATCH