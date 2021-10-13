Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Rashmi Rocket Movie: Release date, Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and much more

Rashmi Rocket Movie: Release date, Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and much more

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu sports drama is all set to premiere on Friday (October 15). If you are planning to watch the Akarsh Khurana directorial Rashmi Rocket, know where to watch, how to download in HD and other details here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2021 23:31 IST
Rashmi Rocket Movie: Release date, Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and much more
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE

Rashmi Rocket Movie: Release date, Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and much more

Taapsee Pannu starrer sports drama is all set to premiere on Friday (15 October)on ZEE5. The film had already peaked the excitement of the fans with its exciting trailer.  Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee the film is set in Kutch and is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test. 
 

What is Rashmi Rocket Movie Release Date?

15 October, 2021
 

Who is the Director of Rashmi Rocket?

 Akarsh Khurana 
 

Who are the producers of Rashmi Rocket movie?

 
Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya
 

Who are the writers of Rashmi Rocket movie 2021?

Screenplay- Aniruddha Guha
 
Dialogues & Additional Screenplay- Kanika Dhillon
 
Additional Dialogues- Akarsh Khurana, Aniruddha Guha, Lisha Bajaj
 
Story- Nanda Periyasami
 

What is the star cast of Rashmi Rocket movie?

  • Taapsee Pannu as Rashmi
  • Priyanshu Painyuli
  • Abhishek Banerjee
  • Shweta Tripathi as Maya Bhasin
  • Supriya Pathak
 

Production

The principal photography began in November 2020 in Pune. The film was wrapped up on 26 January 2021 in Gujarat.
 

Soundtrack

 
The film's music is composed by Amit Trivedi while lyrics written by Kausar Munir. 
 

Tracks 

Ghani Cool Chori- Bhoomi Trivedi
 
Zidd- Nikhita Gandhi

Zindagi Tere Naam - Amit Trivedi

How can I see Rashmi Rocket Movie Trailer?

 

Where can I watch Rashmi Rocket full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of ZEE5 to watch Rashmi Rocket movie.
 

Synopsis

Set in Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test. 
 

Rashmi Rocket: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers 

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News