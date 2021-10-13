Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE Rashmi Rocket Movie: Release date, Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and much more

Taapsee Pannu starrer sports drama is all set to premiere on Friday (15 October)on ZEE5. The film had already peaked the excitement of the fans with its exciting trailer. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee the film is set in Kutch and is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test.

What is Rashmi Rocket Movie Release Date?

15 October, 2021

Who is the Director of Rashmi Rocket?

Akarsh Khurana

Who are the producers of Rashmi Rocket movie?

Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya

Who are the writers of Rashmi Rocket movie 2021?

Screenplay- Aniruddha Guha

Dialogues & Additional Screenplay- Kanika Dhillon

Additional Dialogues- Akarsh Khurana, Aniruddha Guha, Lisha Bajaj

Story- Nanda Periyasami

What is the star cast of Rashmi Rocket movie?

Taapsee Pannu as Rashmi

Priyanshu Painyuli

Abhishek Banerjee

Shweta Tripathi as Maya Bhasin

Supriya Pathak

Production

The principal photography began in November 2020 in Pune. The film was wrapped up on 26 January 2021 in Gujarat.

Soundtrack

The film's music is composed by Amit Trivedi while lyrics written by Kausar Munir.

Tracks

Ghani Cool Chori- Bhoomi Trivedi

Zidd- Nikhita Gandhi

Zindagi Tere Naam - Amit Trivedi

How can I see Rashmi Rocket Movie Trailer?

Where can I watch Rashmi Rocket full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of ZEE5 to watch Rashmi Rocket movie.

Synopsis

Set in Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test.

Rashmi Rocket: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers