Rashmi Rocket Movie: Release date, Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and much more
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu sports drama is all set to premiere on Friday (October 15). If you are planning to watch the Akarsh Khurana directorial Rashmi Rocket, know where to watch, how to download in HD and other details here.
Taapsee Pannu starrer sports drama is all set to premiere on Friday (15 October)on ZEE5. The film had already peaked the excitement of the fans with its exciting trailer. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee the film is set in Kutch and is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test.
What is Rashmi Rocket Movie Release Date?
15 October, 2021
Who is the Director of Rashmi Rocket?
Akarsh Khurana
Who are the producers of Rashmi Rocket movie?
Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya
The principal photography began in November 2020 in Pune. The film was wrapped up on 26 January 2021 in Gujarat.
Soundtrack
The film's music is composed by Amit Trivedi while lyrics written by Kausar Munir.
Tracks
Ghani Cool Chori- Bhoomi Trivedi
Zidd- Nikhita Gandhi
Zindagi Tere Naam - Amit Trivedi
How can I see Rashmi Rocket Movie Trailer?
Where can I watch Rashmi Rocket full movie?
You can purchase the subscription of ZEE5 to watch Rashmi Rocket movie.
Synopsis
Set in Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test.