Ranveer Singh's 2024 X post calling Dhurandhar 'personal' resurfaces amid box office success

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh must be on cloud nine after delivering two back to back Rs 1000 crore films. With Dhurandhar franchise, the actor has cemented his position as a bankable star after showcasing his range of acting calibre in several past films. However, very few people may remember that Singh manages to give a superhit in the form of Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani after three back-to-back flops.

Yes! After the disappoints of 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, the actor featured in a Dharma movie, did was he always does (slay) but according to several, didn't get the due credit. From Filmfare awards to Instagram reception, the film believed by many became only about Alia Bhatt. But seems like even before shooting of Dhurandhar began, the actor was sure of its success.

Dhurandhar is personal: Ranveer Singh

Exactly an year after the release of Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani on July 27, 2024, Ranveer Singh shared the announcement post of Dhurandhar, where he wrote, 'This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.'

The caption of this post, didn't make much of a difference to people at that time but now, since both the films have taken over box office, X users have brought the old post back and some were even noticed apologising for making a mockery of the actor.

See the post here:

The conscious shift by Ranveer

What people don't notice about Ranveer is that even before shooting for Dhurandhar the actor made some really big changes in his life. He stopped multiple public appearance, literally brought an entire wardrobe change, was spotted only in formals and most important was away from social media as well.

So much so, that he even archived all his Instagram posts and only made social media uploads about his film Dhurandhar. The actor even didn't speak much about his film and almost did no promotions and let his and the team's work speak.

What happened next was and is history.

Also Read: Box Office Report [March 30]: Dhurandhar becomes only Indian franchise with two films in 1000 crore club