Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, Nick Jonas’ Jumanji The Next Level, Emraan Hashmi’s The Body in theaters today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM L to R: Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, Nick Jonas’ Jumanji The Next Level, Emraan Hashmi’s The Body

There is a triple treat for cinephiles as three interesting movies have hit the theaters today, ie on December 13th. Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Hichki last year, has come up with another socially relevant issue in her film Mardaani 2. The actress is seen as the Superintendent of Police in the film, making sure that there is no crime around. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor are here with their suspense thriller called The Body. Also, popular Hollywood film series Jumanji is back with another installment called Jumanji: The Next Level. It stars American singer and actor Nick Jonas along with Dwayne Johnson.

Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 is a sequel to the 2014's Mardaani in which the actress was seen as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the film, Shivani, now Superintendent of Police, is ready to face cold-hearted villain who has committed the heinous crime of rape and murder. Loosely inspired by the Nirbhaya case, the film deals with rape crimes committed by juveniles. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first movie in the franchise. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.

The Body

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Made In Heaven fame Shobhita Dhulipala and Rishi Kapoor, The Body is a suspense thriller inspired by the Spanish film "El Cuerpo". This is Rishi’s first film after his return from New York where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. The film is about a police officer’s search for a body that goes missing from a morgue. While Shobita plays the ‘missing body’, Rishi Kapoor is the police officer in the film. Emraan Hashmi is both the suspect as well as the helper in the film. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the film is based under Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Are you ready for the adventurous ride? Actors Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are ready to take you back to the jungle for yet another adventurous and chaotic ride. But this time the game has changed. The players enter the world of Jumanji to protect and bring back one of their own when they face the extreme challenges. From the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, the characters face most difficult situations in order to escape the world's most dangerous game. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Matt Tolmach.

