Behind the camera to spotlight: Actors who started their careers as assistant directors

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bollywood actors who started their careers as assistant director

Before they became household names, several Bollywood stars honed their skills and learned the ropes of filmmaking by starting out as assistant directors. From Ranbir Kapoor and Aaishvary Thackeray to Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, these actors began their journeys behind the camera, working alongside some of the industry's most acclaimed directors. Let's take a closer look at their beginnings and how those experiences shaped their careers.

Ranbir Kapoor – From Black to blockbusters

One of Bollywood’s most popular and versatile actors, started his career as an assistant director under the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the critically acclaimed film Black (2005). This experience provided him with invaluable insights into the filmmaking process, which he carried forward into his acting career. Ranbir's time on the sets of Black not only exposed him to the technicalities of film production but also allowed him to observe the nuanced performances of actors, which has undoubtedly contributed to his acting career.

Varun Dhawan – From assistant to leading man

Before making his acting debut, Varun Dhawan worked as an assistant director for Karan Johar on the film My Name Is Khan (2010). This experience under Johar’s mentorship was a significant learning curve for Dhawan, who absorbed the intricacies of storytelling and direction. His behind-the-camera work laid a strong foundation for his acting career, where he delivered a string of hits and showcased his versatility across various genres.

Vicky Kaushal – From Gangs of Wasseypur to stardom

Vicky Kaushal began his career as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap on the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). Working on this gritty, multi-layered film gave Kaushal a deep understanding of character development and narrative structure. His experience with Kashyap’s distinctive filmmaking style has influenced his approach to acting, making him one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood.

Sidharth Malhotra - From Shah Rukh to Shah Rukh

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was the assistant director of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan. The film was made under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and the filmmaker directed the film as well. And that's how Karan came to know about Sid's talent. He made his acting debut with Karan's Student Of The Year. Moreover, he also featured in Ittefaq, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Aaishvary Thackeray – Learning from the Master

Unlike his brother, who is active in the field of politics, Aaishvary Thackeray wants to make a career of his own in acting, exploring the realm of cinema and the entertainment world. For the trivia-hungry, he has assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 'Bajirao Mastani' considered to be every aspiring actor's dream. This opportunity to work with one of Bollywood’s master storytellers was instrumental in shaping his understanding of cinema.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD movie review: Nag Ashwin successfully delivers India's best sci-fi film, Amitabh Bachchan please take a bow