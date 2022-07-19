Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera records strong advance booking, might beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at Box Office

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RANBIRDAILY Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera

Shamshera Advance Booking Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor is set to return to the big screen after four years with the upcoming film Shamshera. He is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero with the actioner. In the Karan Malhotra directorial, he is paired alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ranbir essays the titular role in the film and audience have ensured that his film records an excellent opening at the box office.

According to Box Office India, "Shamshera has seen a decent early response to its advance and should take the best opening of 2022 for original Hindi content. The advance could also be the best in terms of collections although ticket sales may fall a little behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as far as the major multiplexes are concerned but on the other side a lot of single screens don't even open advance and they will see better results than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on day of release."

There is now fear and trepidation as soon as advance opens for a big release as many films have come and not seen any movement as far as ticket sales are concerned. But for Shamshera, thankfully there is some healthy movement and this will gather pace over the next few days with momentum being best on Thursday." ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's transformation in Shamshera: Actor reveals how he went beast mode to flaunt six-pack

About Shamshera

In Shamshera, Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. The story of the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave; a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. ALSO READ: 'Alia Bhatt isn't dal chawal but.....', says Ranbir Kapoor at Shamshera trailer launch

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: