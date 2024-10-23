Ranbir Kapoor's Ram to fight against Yash's Ravan, KGF star confirms his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan

Follow us on Image Source : X Ranbir Kapoor's Ram to fight against Yash's Ravan

In 2023, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer film 'Adipurush' was released in theatres. The character of Ravan in the film was played by Saif Ali Khan. However, Saif Ali Khan had to face a lot of criticism for his portrayal of Ravan. Now another South superstar is getting ready to play the role of Ravan and is ready to clash with Ranbir Kapoor as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayan'. This superstar is none other than KGF fame Yash.

Yash himself has recently confirmed that he is going to play the role of Ravan in the upcoming trilogy Ramayana. In the film, Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Ram and South star Sai Pallavi will play the role of Goddess Sita. The film is being directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari.

Will do new experiments in the character of Ravan, says Yash

Yash is busy with his upcoming film 'Toxic'. During this time, Yash gave an interview to Hollywood Reporter where he said, 'I was in Los Angeles, America due to the VFX of my film Toxic. Then I got an offer from Namit Malhotra to meet me. When we met, he hesitantly asked me about the character of Ravan in Ramayan. I said yes to this character. I believe that the making process of such a film is different. We need the gravity of the characters and actors of the same level. If the character is presented in the story in space and in the right way, which is less in today's time, then there is no problem for me in playing the character. I will do some new experiments in this character and will try to present it on screen in a different way.'

Yash gave back-to-back blockbusters

Let us tell you that South superstar Yash got fame all over the country with his film 'KGF'. The film, released in the year 2018, created and destroyed several records at the box office. Yash played the role of a hero in the film, which made him a pan-India star. After the immense success of the first part of the film, the makers also announced its second part. After this, Yash's film KGF-2 was released in the year 2022. This film also created a lot of ruckus at the box office and earned more than 1000 crores worldwide. Apart from Ramayan, Yash has Toxic and KGF: Chapter 3 in the pipeline.

