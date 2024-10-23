What happened to Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law? 'Babli' reveals truth behind Indira Bhaduri's death rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri death rumours have been circulating on social media

The death rumours of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri, who lives in Bhopal, created a sensation across the country. Every organisation except India TV ran the news that Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Madhuri breathed her last in the Bhopal hospital at the age of 94. The rumours prevailed on social media after Bhaduri was admitted to Bhopal hospital. However, the death rumours have turned out to be false news and the truth is here now! Indira Bhaduri's caretaker Babli confirmed that she is alive and has been admitted to the hospital due to a spine fracture.

Indira Bhaduri suffered spine fracture

94-year-old Indira Bhaduri, who lives in Bhopal, was admitted to the hospital due to ill health for a long time. After her condition worsened, Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan reached Bhopal to see her. Indira Bhaduri's caretaker Babli told India TV that she was admitted to the Bhopal hospital on Tuesday night due to a fracture in her spine and is very much alive.

Indira Bhaduri's family

For the unversed, Indira Bhaduri lived alone in Ansal Apartment in Shyamala Hills, Bhopal. Indira Bhaduri's husband Tarun Bhaduri was a journalist and writer and he also worked in many newspapers. Bhaduri's husband died in 1996. Jaya Bachchan's parents have had a long-standing relationship with Madhya Pradesh. The Abhimaan actress was also born in Madhya Pradesh. Jaya Bachchan has two more sisters, whose names are Rita and Nita. Not much details about Nita have ever been revealed about Nita but the third sister Rita married actor Rajiv Verma.

Talking about Jaya Bachchan's career, she turned to the film world at an early age. She started working in films at the age of just 15 with Satyajit Ray's film Mahanagar. The Rajya Sabha MP worked in films like Uphaar, Koshish and Kora Kaagaz in her career. Apart from this, she also did many films with Amitabh Bachchan, which include Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke and Sholay. Jaya's last film was Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she was seen with stars like Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

