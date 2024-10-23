Confirmed: Aamir Khan to enter Lokesh Kanagaraj cinematic universe with Rajnikanth's 'Coolie'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan to have a cameo in Rajnikanth's 'Coolie'

Rajinikanth, the South superstar is currently filming his highly anticipated film, 'Coolie'. Some images from the film's production were also unveiled, generating enthusiasm in the audience. So far, the film team has completed two key schedules. At the same time, significant information regarding the 'Coolie' sets is emerging, which may heighten interest in the picture. Following the release of Jawan and Baby John, it appears that a Bollywood and Tollywood reunion is on the way.

Aamir Khan in Rajinikanth's Coolie!

Aamir Khan, who is preparing for Sitaare Zameen Par, has planned another surprise for his fans. The actor is about to enter Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic realm with his next movie. According to an independent industry source, "Aamir Khan's next film will take place in Lokesh Kanagaraj's universe. The combination of these two entertainment business titans will be the next big thing to watch out for.

"Aamir Khan is most likely to be a part of Rajinikanth's film," says the insider.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh's names were also highlighted

Earlier, there were reports in the Bollywood media that Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh would play a special cameo in 'Coolie', but that turned out to be just a rumour. The unit of 'Coolie' is now shooting the main scenes in Vizag.

About the film

Earlier it was reported that the first part of the film has been completely finalised. The story, screenplay and dialogues of the film have been carefully prepared to meet the expectations of the fans, as per the makers. The team is ready to complete the remaining part expeditiously. Chandru Ambajgan, one of the co-writers of 'Coolie', officially shared this exciting news on Instagram. The film Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures, with Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. At the same time, the film is planned to be released in 2025. According to the information, 'Coolie' will not be a film of Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

