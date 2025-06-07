Ranbir Kapoor graces Sitaare Zameen Par's musical night, poses with Kiran Rao and cast | Watch Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' celebration event hosted by Aamir Khan. Actor Vedant Sharma shared a video from the event on his Instagram handle.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently hosted a musical night to celebrate his upcoming family drama 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Notably, Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the celebration event and was seen posing with the 10 debutants of the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' along with Kiran Rao. On Friday, young actor Vedant Sharma shared a glimpse of the party on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post, as "BRB, still processing the crossover of SitaareXRanbirXKiran Rao."

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing for the pictures with the ten debutants and is seen happily talking with them. Kiran Rao and co-producer RS Prasanna were also present at the musical event of the 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Social media users have filled the comment section with their heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "Soo coool!! Keep shining lovely!" Another user commented, "Soak it all in you deserve it." The video has garnered thousands of views and hundreds of likes ever since it was posted.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

As per the announcement made by the makers of Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par', it is slated to hit the silver screens on June 20, 2025. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film 'Champions' (Campeones, 2018) and is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par'. It stars Genelia Deshmukh and Ayush Bhansali in the lead roles, and actors including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar will be making their debut with this film.

The film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and the music is composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa.

