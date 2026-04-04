Ramayana runtime: Did Ranbir Kapoor just reveal the duration of part 1 and 2? Know here

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has raised new interest regarding the length of Ramayana. In a promotion tour for the film abroad, the actor provided some unique details about Ramayana, which are expected to increase anticipation and doubts about its overall duration.

In an interview with media outlets such as Collider in Los Angeles, the actor disclosed that the epic tale would be presented in two parts. Altogether, the tale can take around six hours, featuring intense scenes, stunning visuals, and dramatic elements.

What did Ranbir Kapoor?

Comparing it with the other huge franchises that have taken over the world, Ranbir mentioned, 'Ramayana is not anything but 'Lord of the Rings', you know, our biggest epic movie, coming from our country, and it was just a teaser. We have six hours of epic visuals and action, emotions. It makes you learn to become a better son, better husband, better brother; it is basically the victory of good over evil.'

This news update follows the release of a teaser of the movie where viewers were treated to spectacular visuals and battle scenes along with mythological elements. At the moment, there are no updates regarding how long each part will actually be because the filmmakers have not made any official statements about the running time. But seems like part 1 and 2 can be 3-hour long each.

It seems like the team behind Ramayana is planning ahead and has almost completed the second part of Ramayana.

Watch the video here:

When Will Ramayana be released?

The producer of the film Ramayana is Namit Malhotra. The film is directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari. Its screenplay has been penned by award-winning writer Sridhar Raghavan, the brother of Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan. The film's music has been composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The action directors are renowned Hollywood stunt coordinators Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

Key star cast of Ramayana:

Ranbir Kapoor - Lord Ram

Sai Pallavi - Goddess Sita

Ravi Dubey - Lakshman

Yash - Ravana

Sunny Deol - Hanuman

Also Read: Ramayana: Not just Rama, Ranbir Kapoor will also play another Vishnu avatar; know about his double role