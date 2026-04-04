Ramayana: Not just Rama, Ranbir Kapoor will also play another Vishnu avatar; know about his double role

New Delhi:

Audiences are eagerly awaiting Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film, Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this mythological feature is slated to hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali. However, ahead of the film's release, Ranbir has shared a piece of good news with his fans, one that is sure to leave them overjoyed.

Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that he will be appearing in a dual role in Ramayana: Part 1.

Ranbir confirms double role

Speaking to Collider recently during the first-look teaser launch event in Los Angeles, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he is portraying two distinct characters in this mythological film: Lord Ram and Lord Parashurama. The nature and temperament of these two characters are vastly different from one another. Consequently, Ranbir also shared how he dedicated significant effort to refining every aspect of his performance, from his body language to his vocal modulation.

The actor stated, 'Lord Vishnu had various avatars. Lord Ram was one such avatar, but preceding him, Lord Parashurama was also an avatar. To receive the opportunity to play these roles is, in itself, a monumental honor. As an actor, beyond just body language, if you can truly grasp the spirituality and emotional depth of a character, everything else flows naturally from there. I feel that for an entire year, prior to the commencement of filming for Ramayana, that is precisely what I did, I strove to understand these characters, delving into their ideals and their core objectives.'

Watch the video here:

Ranbir's lifestyle for Ramayana

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed that he made several significant changes to his lifestyle in preparation for portraying the character of Lord Rama. To this end, he completely abstained from non-vegetarian food and adopted a strictly vegetarian diet. He has become a complete vegetarian. Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor has completely given up bad habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol, and has instilled strict discipline in his life.

Not only that, but to fully immerse himself in the character of Lord Ram, Ranbir Kapoor used to sweat it out in the gym for 3 to 4 hours every day. His trainer revealed that Ranbir engages in rigorous training using kettlebells and battle ropes. Additionally, the actor underwent specialised training in archery to do full justice to this historical character on screen.

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