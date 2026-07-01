Mallikarjun Kharge invited to attend Khamenei's funeral in Iran; Congress to decide panel for visit

New Delhi:

Iran has invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the burial ceremonies of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to details shared by party representatives. The grand old party said it is in the process of finalising a delegation for the visit.

Party leader and head of its foreign affairs department, Salman Khurshid, stated that discussions are underway regarding the members who will travel. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera is also among those invited.

As per the invitation details, the ceremonies are scheduled between July 5 and July 9. Events are expected to take place in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6 and 7, while the final burial ceremony is planned for July 9 in Mashhad.

MoS External Affairs, Bihar governor to represent India

India is expected to be represented at the events by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Ata Hasnain. The invitation was also extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

About Khamenei

After the ceremony in Tehran, the funeral procession of Khamenei is set to travel to Qom, a city known as the centre of Iran's senior Shiite religious leadership. It will then continue to Mashhad, Khamenei's birthplace, where he is expected to be laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine, one of the most sacred sites for Shiite Muslims.

On the same day, funeral services will also be held for Khamenei's daughter and his son-in-law, who were killed in the strike carried out in February.

Khamenei became Iran's Supreme Leader in 1989 after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic. Khomeini led the 1979 revolution that overthrew the Shah and established a system of government led by Shiite Muslim clerics.

Serving for more than three decades, Khamenei remained in power much longer than his predecessor. During his leadership, he strengthened the influence of the country's Shiite religious establishment and oversaw major changes in Iran's political and military structure.

He also expanded the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, turning it into the country's most powerful military force. Over the years, the Revolutionary Guard grew into a key pillar of the state, controlling Iran's ballistic missile programme while building a strong presence across many sectors of the national economy.

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