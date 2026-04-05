Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals his favourite scene from Ranbir Kapoor starrer, opens up on why it's emotional

New Delhi:

The makers of the highly anticipated film Ramayana unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama on April 2, 2026, and it has been the talk of the town ever since. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and others.

In an interview with The Climax India, director Nitesh Tiwari revealed his favourite scene from the mythological epic. Speaking about it, he said, "It's a moment that is closest to me." Read on for more details.

What did Nitesh Tiwari say about his favorite scene in Ramayana?

When asked which scene he is most excited for audiences to see, Nitesh Tiwari said, "I am really looking forward to watching in the theatre along with the audience just to see if i have managed to capture that those emotions correctly or not is when Lord Rama leaves for exile. It's a very emotional moment, the whole of city is out there not wanting him to leave crying along with him. I think its a moment which is closest to me. It's something which gets me emotional every time i see it."

About Ramayana release timeline and cast

For the unversed, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is set to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 will release on the big screens during Diwali 2027. Take a look at the key cast of the film and the characters they portray.

Ranbir Kapoor - Lord Rams

Sai Pallavi - Sita

Ravi Dubey - Lakshman

Yash - Ravana

Sunny Deol - Hanuman

Ramayana: Production details

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by KGF fame Yash, with the screenplay written by Sridhar Raghavan. The music is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. It is presented by Prime Focus Studios in association with Monster Mind Creations.

Also Read: Ramayana runtime: Did Ranbir Kapoor just reveal the duration of part 1 and 2? Know here