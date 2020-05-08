Friday, May 08, 2020
     
  Rakul Preet Singh hits back at troll: 'Wasn't aware that medical stores were selling alcohol'

Rakul Preet Singh replied to one of the trolls' false accusations, saying that she was not buying alcohol from the market.

New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2020 23:40 IST
Rakul Preet Singh is utilising her time well in lockdown by practicing yoga.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh hit back at a troll for spreading fake news about her. Recently, a video of Rakul Preet surfaced on social media, in which she is seen carrying some bottles. On Thursday, Rakul Preet replied to one of the trolls' false accusations, saying that she was buying medicines from a medical store not alchohol. “What was @Rakulpreet buying during the #lockdown? She was buying alchohol?,” read a tweet by @KRKBoxOffice. Rakul replied, “Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol.”

In the viral video, Rakul is seen rushing to her car with a mask on her face, carrying a few bottles in her hands.

The coronavirus pandemic forced a nationwide lockdown that saw all liquor shops closed since March 25. The lockdown was extended to contain the spread of the pandemic until May 17, but some of the liquor shops were permitted to operate.

Rakul is utilising her time well in lockdown by practicing yoga. Recently, she posted a throwback picture of her doing yoga, adding that life is all about balance.

