Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's family drama maintains pace

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's family drama is maintaining pace at the box office. The film, also featuring Bhumi Pednekar, has seen a nominal jump in its collection on Sunday. The film has managed to rake in around 8 crore. Raksha Bandhan is facing direct competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film opened up at Rs 8.20 crore which is at the lowest end of trade expectations. Reportedly, theatre owners cancelled 1000 shows of the film on day two, after an average occupancy.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

The four-day total of Raksha Bandhan stands in the range of Rs 28 crore. Akshay Kumar starrer remains better in Hindi speaking belts of UP, CI and Rajasthan but dull in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad. "The film remains better in Hindi speaking belts of UP, CI and Rajasthan but collections remain dull in Mumbai city, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Gujarat has also seen collections down on Friday and Saturday but that should do better on Sunday and the big Independence Day holiday. The weekend of the film is just 20 crore nett apprx and that is just too low of a number, " Box Office India stated.

While Akshay's performance, as a dutiful brother to four sisters, garnered praises from all around, it failed to bring the audience to the theaters. Raksha Bandhan is the third Akshay Kumar film to release in theatres this year after Bachchhan Paandey and the periodical drama Samrat Prithviraj.

About Raksha Bandhan

The movie headlined by Akshay Kumar also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. Directed by Anand L Rai, Akshay's film addresses the ill effects of the dowry system in Indian society.

The film portrays Akshay as a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage.

